Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exams 2022 From October

BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exams 2022: The BSEB matric sent-up exam will commence on November 15 and inter exam on October 11. Check schedule

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 11:19 am IST

Bihar Board BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exams 2022 From October
Check BSEB 10th, 12th sent-up exam schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB announced the sent-up exam dates for Classes 10, 12. The BSEB matric sent-up exam will commence on November 15 and inter exam on October 11, as per reports. The District Education Officers across Bihar has been informed about the exam dates. ALSO READ | NTA To Announce CUET UG 2022 Result By September 15: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th.
Recommended: 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss.
Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry.

The BSEB will also send the question paper to all DEO offices by the end of September 2022. The paper will be in MCQ format, students who qualify the sent-up exam will be eligible to appear in the annual exam.

BSEB 10th, 12th Sent-Up Exam 2022: How To Check Schedule

  • Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on BSEB 10th, 12th sent-up exam schedule
  • A PDF with 10th, 12th sent-up exam dates will appear on screen
  • Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Bihar Board will soon announce the exam schedule for Classes 10, 12. The Bihar Board, BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2023 is likely to commence from February. The application process for the BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2023 was earlier concluded in August.

For details on BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2022, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or can contact at 0612-2232074.

