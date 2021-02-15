  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download

BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce Class 12 final results on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 11:29 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Class 12 Result For Over 13 Lakh Students Expected Soon
Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students Find Physics Paper ‘Moderately Difficult’
BSEB Board Exams Begin Today: Class 12 Students To Write Physics, Political Science Papers
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 From Tomorrow; Dress Code, Instructions For Students
Postpone Bihar Board Exams 2021: 'Don’t Expect Us To Write Exams So Soon', Say Students
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Download
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021: The result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 final exam is expected soon. BSEB Class 12 result will be announced on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB conducted Class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13 for 13.50 lakh students. According to the official statement, Bihar board Class 12 exams were held at 1,473 examination centres across the state, and as many as 13,50,233 students had filled up the exam forms.

Like previous years, BSEB is expected to announce Class 12 result date and time on its official Twitter handle.

How To Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2021

When results are announced, candidates can visit the official website and login with their credentials.

Step 1: Go to the BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Use your credentials as mentioned on the admit card. Login.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Last year, BSEB announced Class 12 exam result in March, and 80.44 per cent of students had passed last year’s board exam.

Neha Kumari topped in the Science stream by scoring 476 marks. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped in the Commerce stream with 476 marks, and Sakshy Kumari, who scored 474 marks, topped in the Arts stream.

Meanwhile, BSEB has reopened the registration window for Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2022. Students who will appear in Class 10 board examinations in the next session can visit the official website and fill the application form.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board Results bihar board 12th result BSEB Inter Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Reopens 4 More Libraries For Research Scholars, Faculty Members
Delhi University Reopens 4 More Libraries For Research Scholars, Faculty Members
Maharashtra: Colleges Reopen In Rural Areas Of Thane After 11 Months
Maharashtra: Colleges Reopen In Rural Areas Of Thane After 11 Months
MAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 16
MAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 16
KVPY 2020 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections, Details Here
KVPY 2020 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections, Details Here
Educational Institutes Reopening Today In These States
Educational Institutes Reopening Today In These States
.......................... Advertisement ..........................