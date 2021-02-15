Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Expected Soon; Check Where, How To Download

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021: The result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 final exam is expected soon. BSEB Class 12 result will be announced on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB conducted Class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13 for 13.50 lakh students. According to the official statement, Bihar board Class 12 exams were held at 1,473 examination centres across the state, and as many as 13,50,233 students had filled up the exam forms.

Like previous years, BSEB is expected to announce Class 12 result date and time on its official Twitter handle.

How To Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2021

When results are announced, candidates can visit the official website and login with their credentials.

Step 1: Go to the BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Use your credentials as mentioned on the admit card. Login.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Last year, BSEB announced Class 12 exam result in March, and 80.44 per cent of students had passed last year’s board exam.

Neha Kumari topped in the Science stream by scoring 476 marks. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped in the Commerce stream with 476 marks, and Sakshy Kumari, who scored 474 marks, topped in the Arts stream.

Meanwhile, BSEB has reopened the registration window for Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2022. Students who will appear in Class 10 board examinations in the next session can visit the official website and fill the application form.