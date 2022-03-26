  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here

BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The intermediate class 12 compartment and special exams application process will remain open till March 30, apply at inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 12:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar, MP Board Exam Results 2022: Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exam Results Date And Time
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process Begins, How To Apply For Re-checking
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Scrutiny Process To Commence Tomorrow, How To Apply For Re-checking
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Updates: BSEB Declares Inter Result; Marksheets At Results.biharboardonline.com
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Not Happy With Mark Sheet; Details On Recheck, Re-evaluation Process
BSEB Class 12th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For Bihar Board Toppers
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here
Apply open till March 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The application process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 compartment and special exams will be commenced on Saturday, March 26. The intermediate application process will remain open till March 30, the candidates can apply online on the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The intermediate compartment and special exams is likely to be held in April. The special exam will be held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and compartment exam for students who could not qualify. The students need to apply for inter special, compartment exams 2022 on the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Meanwhile, the scrutiny process for the intermediate, class 12 exam will be concluded on March 30.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

For details on BSEB Inter results, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For issue related to online registration or fee payment, students can contact the board helpline number: 0612-2230039.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Inter Results bsebonline Bihar Board inter exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA May-June Exams 2022: Application Process For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams Reopens Today
ICAI CA May-June Exams 2022: Application Process For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams Reopens Today
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 This Month? Check Updates On 10th Result Declaration
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 This Month? Check Updates On 10th Result Declaration
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: 10th Result This Week? Updates On Release Date And Time
CA May-June Exams 2022: ICAI To Reopen Foundation, Final, Intermediate Application Window Tomorrow
CA May-June Exams 2022: ICAI To Reopen Foundation, Final, Intermediate Application Window Tomorrow
IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use
IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use
.......................... Advertisement ..........................