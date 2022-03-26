Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply open till March 30

BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The application process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 compartment and special exams will be commenced on Saturday, March 26. The intermediate application process will remain open till March 30, the candidates can apply online on the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The intermediate compartment and special exams is likely to be held in April. The special exam will be held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and compartment exam for students who could not qualify. The students need to apply for inter special, compartment exams 2022 on the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Meanwhile, the scrutiny process for the intermediate, class 12 exam will be concluded on March 30.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

For details on BSEB Inter results, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For issue related to online registration or fee payment, students can contact the board helpline number: 0612-2230039.