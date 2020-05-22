Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result: How Girls Have Fared Over The Years

  • Home
Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 is yet to be announced. In 2018, all three toppers were girls. Moreover, out of the 16 students in the top ten ranks, nine of them were girls. But in 2019, there was not a single girl student in the top ten.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 22, 2020 11:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 is yet to be announced.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 are expected to be announced soon by the board.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. In the Class 12 exams, for which the results have already been declared , girls have placed first -- or shared that position -- in all three streams. But girls’ performance in the Class 10 results over the past few years has been less consistent.

In 2018, all three toppers in 2018 were girls. Moreover, out of the 16 students in the top ten ranks nine of them were girls.

But in 2019, there was not a single girl student in the top ten. Their pass percentage was significantly lower than the boys’ as well. In 2019, only 6,36,046 girls (75.27%) of girl candidates cleared the BSEB 10th examinations while 6,83,990 boys (83%) boys did the same.

The final toppers list is released after verification of the identities of toppers. Bihar Board is conducting the physical verification of the toppers due to the 2017 incident in which some toppers, despite scoring high marks, failed to give answers to questions from the syllabus.

Students can check the Bihar Board Class 10 results on portals like onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online.

