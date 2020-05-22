Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result Anytime Soon: What’s Next?

BSEB will declare Class 10 results only after a physical verification of all the toppers is done.

Bihar board 10th result is expected anytime soon. The board result will be available on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the result copy and the online mark statement using their roll number and date of birth details.

Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result: What’s Next?

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 th exam will be allowed to apply for rechecking of answer copy.

exam will be allowed to apply for rechecking of answer copy. The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB will ask candidates to submit their requests for revaluation within a given period of time.

Details of revaluation will be notified on the official website of BSEB.

Candidates who have passed the exam can collect their pass certificate and mark sheet from their respective school or from the Board office. Details will be notified by the Board after the result is out.

Candidates who fail can appear for the supplementary exam. Exam date and application form deadline will be announced by BSEB after declaring the result.

BSEB will declare Class 10 results only after a physical verification of all the toppers is done by the board. The Bihar Board started physical verification of toppers after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to give answers to basic questions from their syllabus.