Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website

BSEB official websites are crashed

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has declared matric, or Class 10, result on Thursday, March 31 but the candidates are unable to download their scorecard from the official website of BSEB. Since the result was announced, students are looking for ways to see their results and download the scorecard. Meanwhile, the official websites of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in are crashed and students from all over the state are complaining of the same.

Once the Official websites of Bihar School Examination Board will start working, the students will be able to download their scorecard.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: List Of Websites to Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Steps To Download

1. To get the BSEB Class 10 Marksheet visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

5. Take a printout for further reference.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also