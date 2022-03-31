  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website

The official websites of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in are crashed and students from all over the state are complaining about the same.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 9:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Official Websites Not Opening, Students Unable To Download Scorecard
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 79.88%, Improves From Last Year
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Not Available On Official Website
BSEB official websites are crashed
New Delhi:

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has declared matric, or Class 10, result on Thursday, March 31 but the candidates are unable to download their scorecard from the official website of BSEB. Since the result was announced, students are looking for ways to see their results and download the scorecard. Meanwhile, the official websites of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in are crashed and students from all over the state are complaining of the same.

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

Once the Official websites of Bihar School Examination Board will start working, the students will be able to download their scorecard.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: List Of Websites to Check

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • secondary.biharboardonline.com

  • results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Steps To Download

1. To get the BSEB Class 10 Marksheet visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

5. Take a printout for further reference.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also

Click here for more Education News
BSEB matric result Bihar Board Exam 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Official Websites Not Opening, Students Unable To Download Scorecard
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Official Websites Not Opening, Students Unable To Download Scorecard
7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline
7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here
Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................