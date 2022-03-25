Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSEB Matric, 10th result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Live: The students who have appeared for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation, class 10 exam can expect their 10th result soon, as BSEB official earlier told Careers360 that class 10 result is likely to be announced this month. Once released, the students can check class 10 exam result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

The Bihar Board earlier re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper on Thursday, March 24. The matriculation Maths paper was re-conducted in the Motihari district due to a paper leak on February 17.

To check matric result, the candidates have to visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. On the homepage, click on the 10th result link. Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022. Take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam was 78.17 per cent.