  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Matric, or Class 10 result today, March 31.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 4:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Declared At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board BSEB Announces Matric 10th Result 2022, Pass Percentage Touches 79.88%
Bihar Board Matric (10th) Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Download Score Card
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Class 10 result today, March 31
New Delhi:

Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Matric, or Class 10 result today, March 31. Students who appeared in the Bihar Board 10th examination can check their matric results on the official website–.results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Result Live

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

The Bihar Board Matric exam was conducted from February 17 to 28. The re-exam of Mathematics paper for the students of the Motihari district was held on March 24.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: List Of Websites to Check

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Steps To Download

1. To get the BSEB Class 10 Marksheet visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

5. Take a printout for further reference.

A minimum of 30 percent marks in Bihar Board Matric or Class 10 exam is required for a student to pass the examination. Minimum passing marks in every induvial subject is needed for all the candidates. Both theory and practical exams passing marks are important for a candidate to get the overall pass percentage.

A compartmental examination will be conducted for students who will be unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one of two subjects.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Results BSEB matric result

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders
New Delhi Municipal Council Announces Scholarship Scheme For Children Of Its Sanitation Workers, Group C Staff
New Delhi Municipal Council Announces Scholarship Scheme For Children Of Its Sanitation Workers, Group C Staff
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Declared At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Declared At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................