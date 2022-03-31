Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Class 10 result today, March 31

Matric 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Matric, or Class 10 result today, March 31. Students who appeared in the Bihar Board 10th examination can check their matric results on the official website–.results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Result Live

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

The Bihar Board Matric exam was conducted from February 17 to 28. The re-exam of Mathematics paper for the students of the Motihari district was held on March 24.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: List Of Websites to Check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Steps To Download

1. To get the BSEB Class 10 Marksheet visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

5. Take a printout for further reference.

A minimum of 30 percent marks in Bihar Board Matric or Class 10 exam is required for a student to pass the examination. Minimum passing marks in every induvial subject is needed for all the candidates. Both theory and practical exams passing marks are important for a candidate to get the overall pass percentage.

A compartmental examination will be conducted for students who will be unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one of two subjects.