Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

Last year, the pass percentage in the BSEB matric exam was 78.17 per cent.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the BSEB Matric (Class 10) results 2022 on Thursday, March 31. The Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be declared at 3 pm today on the official websites-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Candidates who appeared in the BSEB Bihar 10th board exams 2022 can access the matric score cards by using their roll code and roll number. Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. The Bihar Board witnessed a steady increase in pass percentage over the past five years. Though the pass percentage witnessed a marginal fall last year compared to 2020, but the overall performance in the matric result improved a lot in the last five years.

Last year, the pass percentage in the BSEB 10th exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. However, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to just 44.66 per cent in 2016. The pass percentage in 2017 was 50.12 per cent, 2018- 68.89 per cent, 2019- 80.73 per cent.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

2021- 78.17% 2020- 80.59% 2019- 80.73% 2018- 68.89% 2017- 50.12% 2016- 44.66%.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

In the intermediate, class 12 result declared earlier, a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully. While the pass percentage in Commerce stream is 90.38 per cent, it is 79.81 per cent in Science, and it is a tad lower at 79.53 per cent in Arts stream this year. This is remarkably higher compared to last year when it was 91.48 per cent in Commerce, 76.28 per cent in Science and 77.9 per cent in Arts.

The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.