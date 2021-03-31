Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar board Matric result 2021 will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (representational photo)

Bihar board 10th result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 or Matric final examination on its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon. To download BSEB 10th result, students will have to login to the official website with their roll number and roll code, as mentioned on the admit card. BSEB has not confirmed the date and time for the announcement of Class 10 result. Based on what happened during Class 12 results, Bihar board 10th result date and time is expected to be announced on the official Twitter page of the board.

A total of 1.68 million candidates registered to appear for Class 10 final exam in Bihar, which include 8,46,663 male and 8,37,803 female students.

The Social Science paper of Bihar board exam was leaked. BSEB conducted a re-exam for it on March 8. As many as 8,46,504 students appeared for the Social Science exam which was originally scheduled for February 19.

Steps To Download BSEB 10th Result 2021

When the result is announced, visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on the result link displayed on the homepage. Enter your roll number, roll code and submit. Download the provisional mark sheet. Take a printout.

The marks statement which will be available on the official website will be provisional. The hard copies, along with pass certificates will be distributed to the students by their respective schools.

Candidates who qualify in Bihar board Matric result will become eligible for pursuing higher studies. Those who could not qualify will have another chance to improve their scores through the compartment exam. Details of the compartment exam will be announced after the declaration of result.

BSEB announced Class 12 result last week and the overall pass percentage stood at 78.04 per cent. The window for scrutiny of answer sheets will open tomorrow, April 1, for Class 12 students.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is likely to announce the Class 10 final exam result.