Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: New Security Measures Improved Class 10 Results, Says BSEB Chairman

Image credit: Bihar School Education Board, or BSEB Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Safety Measures Improved Class 10 BSEB Result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, declared the Class 10th result on May 26.

Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said in an online press conference that “the results were released on time due to the extensive use of technology. In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we used digital media to expedite the process".

Mr Kishore attributed the general improvement in results to both the extensive use of technology and numerous safety measures adopted by the BSEB. The overall pass percentage is 80.59%.

BSEB had used enhanced security measures, including answer sheets with photos of candidates, barcodes and 10 sets of question papers, in the BSEB 2020 Class 10 exams for the candidates so that the exam process is transparent, Mr Anand Kishore said. This year, the BSEB set a new record by having results pending for just four candidates. Last year, the number was below 200 - then a record - but before 2018, there would be thousands of such cases.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 And Security Measures

As per Mr Kishore, BSEB had ten different sets of question papers for the BSEB 10th Class exam, also made the exam process transparent.

Mr Kishore in the conference said that all Class 10 answer sheets and optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets had photographs of candidates pasted and bar codes attached. This security measure helped in keeping the Bihar Board BSEB 10th result clean.

The increase in the pass percentage, Mr Kishore says, is due to the increase in multiple choice questions. There was a 20% increase in multiple-choice questions this time.

BSEB had also arranged for four model exam centres in each district to make the exam process efficient.

BSEB Chairman Shri Anand Kishor's address during release of Matric Annual Exam Result 2020#BSEB #Matric2020 #BiharSchoolExaminationBoardhttps://t.co/5m9finh6ha — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 26, 2020



