Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Live Update

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 expected soon. check live updates here

Bihar Board 10th result is expected today. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), however, has made no official announcement yet. Our bid to reach out to the board was also unsuccessful. But unofficial sources say that the board has finished evaluation and result preparation and will announce Bihar matric result 2020 today. The board may choose to skip the usual result press conference and instead will just issue a press release. Bihar 10th result, when released, will be available on the board's official website.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update

May 22, 1:20 pm: In 2019, the pass percentage increased to 80.73 per cent. Sawan Raj Bharati, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, topped the matric exam in Bihar last year after scoring 97.2% marks.

May 22, 1 pm: In 2019, BSEB 10th result was announced on April 6, 36 days after the last exam.

May 22, 12:45 pm: Meanwhile, the board announced Bihar 12th or Bihar Inter results on March 24. A total of 80.44% of students in Arts, Science and Commerce discipline cleared the exam.

May 22, 12:30 pm: Last year, the board had managed to announce both 10th and 12th results within a month of concluding the last board exam. This year, while the board announced inter results within 25 days, matric results were delayed due to lockdown.

May 22, 12:15 pm: Bihar Board in the past has been at the center of controversies surrounding its toppers. Hence, the board began the process of verifying the identities of toppers along with holding a viva exam for students who score top marks in the board exams.

May 22, 12:00 pm: Bihar Board is expected to announce the result for matric exams shortly. The board, however, has not given any confirmation on result declaration.