Bihar Board 10th Result: BSEB To Release Matric Result For Over 15 Lakh Students Today

Bihar Board 10th result will be released today at 12.30 pm at BSEB website.

The Bihar Board 10th result will be released today at 12.30 pm for more than 15 lakh students. The result will be available on the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website which can be accessed by students through phone and computer. The Board's website is currently not working. Students would need their roll code and roll number to check the Bihar Board 10th result. The BSEB matric result will also be available on some private result hosting websites.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result

This year the Bihar Board 10th result declaration was delayed as the evaluation process was put on hold by the BSEB due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. The Bihar Board had announced the class 12 board exam on March 24, within a month of conducting the exam.

Bihar Board, BSEB, will announce the class result today at 12.30 pm.However, the board will not hold any press conference for Class 10th result declaration in view of the lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, Bihar board had announced the result for matric exams on April 6. The pass percentage last year was 80.73 per cent. Sawan Raj Bharti, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, had topped the matric exam scoring 97.2% marks.

CBSE 10th result is expected to be declared in August. The admission process will begin for intermediate or class 11, 12 courses in colleges and schools affiliated to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) after that. The board had introduced online admission process in 2018 and has been facilitating admission to inter and degree colleges through OFSS online portal.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Know How To Check

Go to the official website

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Get the online result copy and marksheet