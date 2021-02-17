Bihar Board Class 10 Final Exam Begins Today

BSEB Class 10 Final Exam 2021: Over 16 lakh students have registered for Class 10 final exams in Bihar.

Updated: Feb 17, 2021 10:42 am IST

Bihar Board Class 10 Final Exam Begins Today
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Final Exam 2021 From Today
Image credit: twitter.com/ANI
New Delhi:

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin Class 10 final exams today, February 17. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:30 am and the second shift will start at 1:45 pm. On the first day, Bihar students will sit for the Science paper in their Class 10 board exam. Gates of the exam centres will be closed 10 minutes before the exam.

BSEB Class 10 final exams will conclude on February 24. The Board had previously released the Class 10 admit card on its official website.

Bihar board Class 10 exams are being held at 1525 exam centres across 35 districts of the state. As many as 16,84,466 students have registered to appear in BIhar board exams this year.

As per the board exam dress code, students will be allowed to write exams wearing shoes and socks.

To ensure the smooth conduct of Class 10 board exams, BSEB has set up a control room facility.

Candidates can contact the BSEB helpline number – 0612 2230009 in case of any difficulty in the board exams.

Exam day instructions

  • To avoid stress, students should reach test centres one hour before the reporting time.

  • Remain focussed and do not discuss anything with friends outside the exam centre.

  • Carefully read the instructions before attempting the question paper. Fifteen minutes will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.

  • Carry BSEB Class 10 Matric admit cards to the exam centre.

  • Carry hand sanitizer and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board 10th Examination BSEB Exams
