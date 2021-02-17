Image credit: twitter.com/ANI Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Final Exam 2021 From Today

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin Class 10 final exams today, February 17. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:30 am and the second shift will start at 1:45 pm. On the first day, Bihar students will sit for the Science paper in their Class 10 board exam. Gates of the exam centres will be closed 10 minutes before the exam.

BSEB Class 10 final exams will conclude on February 24. The Board had previously released the Class 10 admit card on its official website.

Bihar: Students queue up outside the examination centre at Govt Girls' Hr. Sec School, Bankipur as BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) Class 10 exams begin today pic.twitter.com/dsN6leCVmL — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Bihar board Class 10 exams are being held at 1525 exam centres across 35 districts of the state. As many as 16,84,466 students have registered to appear in BIhar board exams this year.

As per the board exam dress code, students will be allowed to write exams wearing shoes and socks.

To ensure the smooth conduct of Class 10 board exams, BSEB has set up a control room facility.

Candidates can contact the BSEB helpline number – 0612 2230009 in case of any difficulty in the board exams.

