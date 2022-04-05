Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Application Process To Close Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com The pass percentage in matric, 10th touched at 79.88 per cent

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam: The application process for the Bihar Board, BSEB class 10 compartment exams will be closed on Wednesday, April 6. The candidates who want to apply for the Class 10 compartment exam can apply online on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Forms of students for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam will have to be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

Students will be allowed to register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Class 10th compartment exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

As many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls, have been placed in the compartment category this year, the pass percentage in the matric, Class 10 exam touched at 79.88 per cent.

The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the applicants in cases they find difficulty in submitting the Class 10 Matric compartment exam forms in online mode and paying the application fees. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.