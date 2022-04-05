  • Home
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Application Process To Close Tomorrow

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam: As many as 4,326 students have been placed in the compartment category this year

Education | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 10:41 pm IST

The pass percentage in matric, 10th touched at 79.88 per cent
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam: The application process for the Bihar Board, BSEB class 10 compartment exams will be closed on Wednesday, April 6. The candidates who want to apply for the Class 10 compartment exam can apply online on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Forms of students for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam will have to be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students will be allowed to register for a maximum of two papers excluding English for Bihar Class 10th compartment exams. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

As many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls, have been placed in the compartment category this year, the pass percentage in the matric, Class 10 exam touched at 79.88 per cent.

The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the applicants in cases they find difficulty in submitting the Class 10 Matric compartment exam forms in online mode and paying the application fees. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

