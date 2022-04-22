  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download

Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download

The Bihar Board will conduct the 10th matric compartment exam from May 5 to 9, students can download the hall ticket on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 9:54 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam Application Process To Close Tomorrow
From Maoist-Hit Aurangabad, Bihar Board Matric Topper Ramayani Roy Aspires To Be A Journalist
Bihar Board 10th Result: Application For BSEB Class 10 Scrutiny, Compartment Exam Start Today
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Scrutiny Process Starts Tomorrow; How To Apply For Re-checking
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For BSEB Toppers
Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
BSEB Matric compartment exam 2022 admit card will be released today

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 compartment exam 2022 admit card will be released on Friday, April 22. The Bihar Board will conduct the 10th matric compartment exam from May 5 to 9, students can download the hall ticket on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar board Matric compartment exams will be taken by as many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls. The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the next from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Students will be provided with 15 minutes reading time. The Class 10 Matric Compartment exam practical papers will be held between April 29 and April 30.

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Ticket

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The IndustryCheck out now.

1. Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
2. Click on the relevant link for download BSEB matric compartment exam admit card 2022
3. Enter your user name and password to login
4. BSEB 10th admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
5. Download it and take a print out for future references.

The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the students appearing for the compartment exams. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. A total of 79.88 per cent students cleared the matric exam successfully this year, the result was announced on March 31.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board 10th Examination BSEB Exams Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Compartmental

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
Purpose Of Quota To Inspire OBCs Get Higher Education, Authorities' Duty To Further It: Delhi High Court
Purpose Of Quota To Inspire OBCs Get Higher Education, Authorities' Duty To Further It: Delhi High Court
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates
Pondicherry University: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone Of 3 Academic Buildings On April 24
Pondicherry University: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone Of 3 Academic Buildings On April 24
WBJEE 2022 On April 30; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Important Details
WBJEE 2022 On April 30; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................