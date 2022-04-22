Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download

BSEB Matric compartment exam 2022 admit card will be released today

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 compartment exam 2022 admit card will be released on Friday, April 22. The Bihar Board will conduct the 10th matric compartment exam from May 5 to 9, students can download the hall ticket on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com .



The Bihar board Matric compartment exams will be taken by as many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls. The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the next from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Students will be provided with 15 minutes reading time. The Class 10 Matric Compartment exam practical papers will be held between April 29 and April 30.



BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Ticket

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

1. Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

2. Click on the relevant link for download BSEB matric compartment exam admit card 2022

3. Enter your user name and password to login

4. BSEB 10th admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out for future references.



The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the students appearing for the compartment exams. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. A total of 79.88 per cent students cleared the matric exam successfully this year, the result was announced on March 31.