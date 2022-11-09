  • Home
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for Class 12 Board Exams 2024 for both regular and private students.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 6:37 pm IST

Bihar Board Begins BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registrations For 2024 Exams; Details On Application Process
BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Registration Begins
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for Class 12 Board Exams 2024 for both regular and private students. The Bihar Board is conducting the registration of regular students enrolled in educational institutions covered by Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) and educational institutions exempted from OFSS and private students. The registration window is available for students pursuing Class 11 for the academic session 2022-24. Heads of the schools can do registration of students at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com by logging in with their user ID and password.

The last date to register for BSEB 12th Exam 2022-24 is November 30, 2022. Students are advised to select the stream-wise subject combination carefully. A passport size photograph and signature of the students are required at the time of registration. Regular candidates who are registered with Bihar Board has to pay Rs 485 as a registration fee, while the private students of the board will have to pay Rs 885 as a registration fee.

"The date has been announced by the Bihar School Examination Committee for the registration of students studying in Class 11 in the educational institutions of the state for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 (session 2022-24)," BSEB said in a tweet.

BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Exam 2024: How To Register

  1. Go to the official website-- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. Log in with user ID and password and fill up the application form as instructed
  3. Complete student verification and submit the examination fee
  4. Download the fee receipt and download the confirmation page
  5. Take a print of the BSEB Inter application form for further use.
