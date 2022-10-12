Bihar Board Announces DElEd Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Exams

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Bihar Board DElEd result at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board DElEd Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance test 2022 results for 1st, 2nd year exams. The candidates who have appeared in the DElEd 2022 exam can get the result on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The DElEd scorecard can be downloaded using application number and password.

Bihar Board DElEd Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the result link for the D.El.Ed 1st/ 2nd year exams Use roll code/ roll number Bihar DElEd scorecard will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The DElEd exam was earlier held from September 14 to 20 in three shifts; first shift (8 AM to 10:30 AM), second shift (12 noon to 2:30 PM), third shift- (4- 6:30 PM).

The candidates are provided with helpline numbers- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239 for further assistance, they can also get in touch with the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.