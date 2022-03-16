Bihar Board Announces BSEB Inter Result 2022, Pass Percentage Better Than Last Year's

BSEB Bihar 12th result 2022 is available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 12th Result 2022: The result of Bihar Board Intermediate exam 2022 has been announced on Wednesday, March 16. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education has released the BSEB Class 12 results for over 13 lakh students on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, recording a pass percentage of 80.15 per cent. Students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result

While the pass percentage in Commerce stream is 90.38 per cent, it is 79.81 per cent in Science, and it is a tad lower at 79.53 per cent in Arts stream this year. This is remarkably higher compared to last year when it was 91.48 per cent in Commerce, 76.28 per cent in Science and 77.9 per cent in Arts.

This year, the toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022: How To Check

The BSEB Class 12 result can be downloaded following these simple steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on 'Bihar Board Inter Result 2022' link.

Enter the roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

The BSEB 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

For details on BSEB Inter results, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.