Bihar Board Announces 10th, 12th Exams 2023 Schedule, Check Dates

BSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced the dates for matric (10th), intermediate (12th) exams 2023. According to BSEB, the Class 12 exam will be held from February 1 to 11, while matric exam from February 14 to 22.