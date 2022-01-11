Bihar Board Admit Card For Class 12 BSEB 2022 Exams Soon; Official Website, Download Steps

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022 Class 12 admit card soon

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the BSEB Class 12 exam admit cards soon for the 2022 board exams. The school authorities and the students, as per BSEB, can download the Class 12 intermediate exam admit cards from the official website of the Bihar board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the BSEB Class 12 admit card, schools or students will have to log in at the website and enter the user IDs and password. Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 inter exams between February 1 and February 14.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free

BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 will be held at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. The admit cards of BSEB Class 12 exam 2022 has mention of details of the students including BSEB application numbers, roll numbers and the BSEB Class 12 exam centres.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Admit Card: Official Website, Steps To Download

Visit the official website BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Insert the login credentials as required On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 exam 2022 admit cards

The Board has started the Class 12 inter BSEB practical exams from January 10. The practical exams of the BSEB board will continue till January 22, 2022.

BSEB has already released admit cards for Class 10 board exams 2022. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. Practical exams for Class 10 subjects will be held between January 20 and January 22.