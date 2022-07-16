  • Home
Bihar Board Class 6 Admission 2022: The students or guardians can apply for BSEB Class 6 entrance exam online through the official website-- savsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 16, 2022 3:29 pm IST

Bihar Board Admission 2022: Registration Process For BSEB Class 6 Entrance Test Begins; Check Details
Registration process for BSEB Class 6 entrance test begins

Bihar Board Class 6 Admission 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test for Class 6 admission. The students or guardians can apply for Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam online through the official website-- savsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply for the BSEB Class 6 admission is August 4, 2022.

The board will conduct the preliminary entrance exam for Class 6 students on October 20, 2022. The exam will be held from 1 pm to 3.30 pm, while the main examination will be conducted on December 22, 2022 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Bihar Board Class 6 Admission 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- savsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • On the homepage, click on "SAV Test, 2023" link.
  • Now, click on the "New User" option
  • Enter all the required details and click on apply.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
