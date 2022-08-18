  • Home
Bihar Board 2023 Matric Exam Registration Window Reopens; Apply For BSEB Class 10th By August 22

BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023: Also, candidates who are yet to pay the BSEB application fee can pay the fee by August 22 and complete their registration.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 3:28 pm IST

Bihar Board 2023 Matric Exam Registration Window Reopens; Apply For BSEB Class 10th By August 22
BSEB Class 10 exam registration window reopens
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the application window for the online registration of students of Class 11 for the 2022-23 Matric exam. The students enrolled in regular and open schools can register for the 2023 BSEB Matric exam online through their respective school heads. The heads of schools can visit the official website -- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and register their students for the academic session 2022-2023 online till August 22. Also, candidates who are yet to pay the BSEB application fee can pay the fee by August 22 and complete their registration.

The details of the application process including application fees and selection of subjects are available on the website. The application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan.

BSEB Matric 2023 Exam Application Process

Step 1: Login at the website

Step 2: Fill the online application form

Step 3: Verification of students

Step 4: Payment of registration fee

Step 5: Verification of payment

Step 6: Student List/ Filled form of student

Step 7: Logout

BSEB has also mentioned a contact number -- 0612-2232074 -- to address grievances related to online registration of students.

BSEB has also released a video on the social media handle announcing the Matric 2023 exam registration dates.

