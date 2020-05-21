  • Home
Bihar Board 2020: What BSEB Students Do After Class 10

The BSEB 10th results are yet to be announced but the BSEB Class 12 intermediate examination is indicative of what students go on to study after passing the Bihar Board Class 10 matric exam.

Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 21, 2020

Bihar Board 2020 Class 10 results are yet to be announced
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar Board Class 10 results are yet to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The results of the Class 10 exams, held in February, were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

BSEB will declare Class 10 results only after a physical verification of all the toppers is done by the board. The Bihar Board started physical verification of toppers after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to give answers to basic questions from their syllabus.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for BSEB 10th results was 80.73%.

BSEB already declared Class 12 intermediate results before the lockdown was announced. After Class 10, students have the option of picking one of three streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.

The number of students who appeared for each stream in the Class 12 annual intermediate examination of the BSEB is indicative of what students go on to study after passing the Bihar Board Class 10 matric exam.


Stream

Total

Boys

Girls

Science

5,05,467

3,56,042

1,49,425

Commerce

71,004

47,060

23,944

Arts

6,28,363

2,53,199

3,75,164


All

12,04,834

6, 56,301

5,48,533

Although imperfect, the Class 12 results are also an indicator of how well they do in the respective streams they picked.

Stream

Students in First Class

Students in Second Class

Students in Third

Class

Science

2,24,971

1,62,471

3,601

Commerce

43,296

20,514

2,401


Arts

1,75,017

2,86,454

50,113


All

4,43,284

4,69,439

56,115

Another way of looking at the performance of students after they pass Class 10 is to look at the stream-wise pass percentages in Class 12. The following table shows how Science, Commerce and Arts students did in their streams.

Stream

Total No. Of Students

Number Of Students Who Passed

Pass Percentage

Science

5,05,467

3,91,199

77.39

Commerce

71,004

66,215

93.26

Arts

6,28,363

5,11,745

81.44

Click here for more Education News
Bihar Board 10th results Bihar Board Exam 2020
