Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board 2020 Class 10 results are yet to be announced

The Bihar Board Class 10 results are yet to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The results of the Class 10 exams, held in February, were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

BSEB will declare Class 10 results only after a physical verification of all the toppers is done by the board. The Bihar Board started physical verification of toppers after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to give answers to basic questions from their syllabus.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for BSEB 10th results was 80.73%.

BSEB already declared Class 12 intermediate results before the lockdown was announced. After Class 10, students have the option of picking one of three streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.

The number of students who appeared for each stream in the Class 12 annual intermediate examination of the BSEB is indicative of what students go on to study after passing the Bihar Board Class 10 matric exam.





Stream Total Boys Girls Science 5,05,467 3,56,042 1,49,425 Commerce 71,004 47,060 23,944 Arts 6,28,363 2,53,199 3,75,164

All 12,04,834 6, 56,301 5,48,533

Although imperfect, the Class 12 results are also an indicator of how well they do in the respective streams they picked.

Stream Students in First Class Students in Second Class Students in Third Class Science 2,24,971 1,62,471 3,601 Commerce 43,296 20,514 2,401

Arts 1,75,017 2,86,454 50,113

All 4,43,284 4,69,439 56,115

Another way of looking at the performance of students after they pass Class 10 is to look at the stream-wise pass percentages in Class 12. The following table shows how Science, Commerce and Arts students did in their streams.

Stream Total No. Of Students Number Of Students Who Passed Pass Percentage Science 5,05,467 3,91,199 77.39 Commerce 71,004 66,215 93.26 Arts 6,28,363 5,11,745 81.44