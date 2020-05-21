Bihar Board 2020: What BSEB Students Do After Class 10
The BSEB 10th results are yet to be announced but the BSEB Class 12 intermediate examination is indicative of what students go on to study after passing the Bihar Board Class 10 matric exam.
The Bihar Board Class 10 results are yet to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The results of the Class 10 exams, held in February, were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
BSEB will declare Class 10 results only after a physical verification of all the toppers is done by the board. The Bihar Board started physical verification of toppers after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to give answers to basic questions from their syllabus.
Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for BSEB 10th results was 80.73%.
BSEB already declared Class 12 intermediate results before the lockdown was announced. After Class 10, students have the option of picking one of three streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.
The number of students who appeared for each stream in the Class 12 annual intermediate examination of the BSEB is indicative of what students go on to study after passing the Bihar Board Class 10 matric exam.
Stream
Total
Boys
Girls
Science
5,05,467
3,56,042
1,49,425
Commerce
71,004
47,060
23,944
Arts
6,28,363
2,53,199
3,75,164
All
12,04,834
6, 56,301
5,48,533
Although imperfect, the Class 12 results are also an indicator of how well they do in the respective streams they picked.
Stream
Students in First Class
Students in Second Class
Students in Third
Class
Science
2,24,971
1,62,471
3,601
Commerce
43,296
20,514
2,401
Arts
1,75,017
2,86,454
50,113
All
4,43,284
4,69,439
56,115
Another way of looking at the performance of students after they pass Class 10 is to look at the stream-wise pass percentages in Class 12. The following table shows how Science, Commerce and Arts students did in their streams.
Stream
Total No. Of Students
Number Of Students Who Passed
Pass Percentage
Science
5,05,467
3,91,199
77.39
Commerce
71,004
66,215
93.26
Arts
6,28,363
5,11,745
81.44