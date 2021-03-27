BSEB announced that Bihar Board Class 12 toppers will get Rs one lakh, laptop, and Kindle e-book reader.

Bihar Board Class 12 toppers will get Rs one lakh, laptop, and Kindle e-book reader, the Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB) announced on Twitter. The second rank holders will be given a cash prize of Rs 75,00, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. Students who have secured the third rank will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. Students who have secured fourth and fifth rank will get Rs 15,00 and one laptop each.

From this year, unmarried girls who have passed the BSEB Class 12 exam will receive Rs 25,000 and women graduates, whether married or not, will receive Rs. 50,000 under Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana. The amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts.

In January, the BSEB had announced that if any student was left out of the exam because the school failed to register them, a special exam would be held for them in April or May 2021 and their result would be declared in May or June 2021.

Scrutiny

The Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board intermediate (Class 12) results on March 26. The board will now commence the scrutiny process from April 1. Those who have scored below their expectations can get their answer sheets revaluated. The application process will start on April 1 and continue till April 7 at the official website, biharboardonline.gov.in. Candidates applying for the same will be required to pay Rs 70 per subject as an application fee.

Pass Percentage And Toppers

This year, the pass percentage for Bihar Board Class 12 has dropped to 78.04 per cent from 80.44 per cent. However, girls have outshined boys, like last year. Girls pass percentage is 80.57 per cent and boys’ pass percentage is 75.71 per cent.

Madhu Bharti has secured the top spot in the Arts stream with 463 marks. Sughandha Kumari has secured Rank 1 in Commerce stream with 471 marks, and Sonali Kumari has secured Rank 1 in the Science stream with 471 marks.

Bihar Board Helpline

The Class 12 students can contact the BSEB helpline in case of any problems. The Bihar board officials are reachable at 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.