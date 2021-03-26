  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Inter Results Today; Know How To Check

BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Inter Results Today; Know How To Check

Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, for all three streams--arts, science, commerce.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 9:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
BSEB Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Bihar Board Inter Result Today; Check Passing Marks, Other Details
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result To Be Declared Today
Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: BSEB Inter Results Tomorrow At 3 PM
BSEB Class 12 Result: Here’s What Students Should Know
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Tomorrow At 3 PM, Confirms BSEB
BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Inter Results Today; Know How To Check
Bihar Board Class 12 (inter) result will announced today
New Delhi:

Bihar Board results for Class 12 students will be announced today at 3 pm for arts, science, commerce streams examinations. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the inter exam result on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

The Bihar Board in a communique mentioned that Class 12 results will be announced in the presence of state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, and additional chief secretary of the education department, Bihar, Sanjay Kumar.

Follow Live Updates Of Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 Here

Over 13 lakh students appeared for Bihar inter exams this year that concluded on February 13. To pass the examination, the students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the theory portion and at least 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical subjects.

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: List Of Websites

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • onlinebseb.in
  • biharboardonline.com
  • biharboard.ac.in
  • biharboard.online

How To Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2021

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12 exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download BSEB Class 12 mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or any other private website to check the results online

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check BSEB annual senior secondary results 2021

Step 3: Enter your login credentials—roll number and roll code--as mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Submit. BSEB inter result 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download BSEB inter result 2021 and take its printout for future reference

In case the official site is down, candidates can check their scores on private sites and cross-check them on the official one when it is functioning.

Click here for more Education News
bihar board 12th result Bihar Board inter exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Bihar Board Inter Result Today; Check Passing Marks, Other Details
Live | BSEB Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Bihar Board Inter Result Today; Check Passing Marks, Other Details
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result To Be Declared Today
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result To Be Declared Today
CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools
Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools
Colleges In Puducherry To Hold Classes Online From Friday Following Surge In New COVID-19 Cases
Colleges In Puducherry To Hold Classes Online From Friday Following Surge In New COVID-19 Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................