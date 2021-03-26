BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Inter Results Today; Know How To Check
Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, for all three streams--arts, science, commerce.
Bihar Board results for Class 12 students will be announced today at 3 pm for arts, science, commerce streams examinations. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the inter exam result on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Board in a communique mentioned that Class 12 results will be announced in the presence of state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, and additional chief secretary of the education department, Bihar, Sanjay Kumar.
Over 13 lakh students appeared for Bihar inter exams this year that concluded on February 13. To pass the examination, the students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the theory portion and at least 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical subjects.
Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: List Of Websites
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- onlinebseb.in
- biharboardonline.com
- biharboard.ac.in
- biharboard.online
How To Check Bihar Board Inter Result 2021
Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12 exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download BSEB Class 12 mark sheet:
Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or any other private website to check the results online
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check BSEB annual senior secondary results 2021
Step 3: Enter your login credentials—roll number and roll code--as mentioned in the admit card
Step 4: Submit. BSEB inter result 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen
Step 5: Download BSEB inter result 2021 and take its printout for future reference
In case the official site is down, candidates can check their scores on private sites and cross-check them on the official one when it is functioning.