  • Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Inter Result Today; Check Websites, Direct Link
Live

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Inter Result Today; Check Websites, Direct Link

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The class 12 exam result will be available to download at the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the students can also download the scorecard

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 7:22 am IST

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Inter Result Today; Check Websites, Direct Link
Check BSEB inter result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam will be announced on Wednesday, March 16 . The class 12 exam result will be available to download on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the students can also download the scorecard.

BSEB has already released the BSEB inter Class 12th answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the Bihar board 12th answer keys. The result due to be released today will be declared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key.

The students are required to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass in the intermediate, class 12 exam. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam that was held from February 1 to 14. The result of the matric class 10 exam will be announced followed by the intermediate result.

Live updates

BSEB Inter Result 2022: Bihar Board will declare 12th result today at 3 PM. Download intermediate scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check updates on matric, 10th result

07:23 AM IST
March 16, 2022

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB Inter Result: Passing Criteria

  • Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks to obtain a pass certificate
  • They will also have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers
  • In case of the case of theory papers, the minimum mark is 30 per cent.


07:17 AM IST
March 16, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result Today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 12th Intermediate result on Wednesday, March 16. BSEB will release the intermediate, 12th result at 3 pm today. The official website for BSEB 12th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Read More

