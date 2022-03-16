Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Inter Result Today; Check Websites, Direct Link
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam will be announced on Wednesday, March 16 . The class 12 exam result will be available to download on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the students can also download the scorecard.
BSEB has already released the BSEB inter Class 12th answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the Bihar board 12th answer keys. The result due to be released today will be declared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key.
The students are required to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass in the intermediate, class 12 exam. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam that was held from February 1 to 14. The result of the matric class 10 exam will be announced followed by the intermediate result.
Live updates
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB Inter Result: Passing Criteria
- Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks to obtain a pass certificate
- They will also have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers
- In case of the case of theory papers, the minimum mark is 30 per cent.
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result Today
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 12th Intermediate result on Wednesday, March 16. BSEB will release the intermediate, 12th result at 3 pm today. The official website for BSEB 12th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Read More