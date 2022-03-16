Image credit: shutterstock.com Check BSEB inter result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The result of Bihar Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 exam will be announced on Wednesday, March 16 . The class 12 exam result will be available to download on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the students can also download the scorecard.

BSEB has already released the BSEB inter Class 12th answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the Bihar board 12th answer keys. The result due to be released today will be declared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key.

The students are required to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass in the intermediate, class 12 exam. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam that was held from February 1 to 14. The result of the matric class 10 exam will be announced followed by the intermediate result.