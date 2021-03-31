BSEB Bihar board 10th result is expected soon. Class 12 results were announced last week (representational photo)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin registration for the scrutiny of Class 12 or Intermediate final exam answer sheets tomorrow, April 1. Students who are not satisfied with their BSEB 12th results will be able to submit their scrutiny applications at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 70 per subject along with application forms. Answer sheets of students who apply for scrutiny will be rechecked and the revised results, where required, will be announced later.

Meanwhile, BSEB is expected to announce the Class 10 final exam result soon. The Bihar board 10th result date and time is likely to be announced on the official Twitter handle of the board.

BSEB 12th result was announced on March 26 and the pass percentage for Arts, Science and Commerce streams taken together stood at 78.04 per cent. Out of the 13.4 lakh students, 2,94,317 have failed. The pass percentages this year have dropped across all the streams, compared to 2020.

Steps To Apply For BSEB 12th Scrutiny

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the scrutiny or recheck link.

Step 3: Enter your roll code, roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Login with the system-generated application ID.

Step 5: Choose subjects you want to be rechecked.

Step 6: Pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks can appear in the compartment exam. Bihar Board Class 12 compartment exams will be held from April 29 to May 10, 2021.

Last year, BSEB also allowed students to apply for photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets.