Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: Last Date To Apply For Scrutiny Extended

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Inter Result 2020: Last Date To Apply For Scrutiny Extended

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, announced on Monday night that the last date to apply for Bihar Board scrutiny 2020 for intermediate or Class 12 results has been extended till June 3.

Previously, Bihar Board Inter scrutiny window was open between May 8 to May 25.

“Candidates who are not satisfied with their Bihar Board 12th Results 2020 of one or all the subjects can now apply for scrutiny up to June 3,” BSEB said on social media.

Bihar Board Class 12 result 2020 was declared on March 24. 80.44% students passed the exam this year. Sakshy Kumari has topped in the Arts stream with 94.8 per cent marks.

Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped in Commerce stream with 94.6 per cent marks. Neha Kumari topped in science stream with 94.6 per cent marks.

Application for BSEB inter scrutiny can be filled up on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, by paying a scrutiny fee of Rs. 70 per paper.

BSEB has also informed that Bihar Board Class 10 result 2020 will be declared on May 26. With this, BSEB will become the first board in the country to declare both Matric and Intermediate results in 2020.

Board exams have been disrupted across states due to the coronavirus outbreak. Most other boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, have been forced to cancel exams, reschedule large numbers of them and postpone the evaluation process due to the lockdown.