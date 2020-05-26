Bihar Board 10th Result Today: What’s Next?

BSEB matric result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 10th result today at 12.30 pm. The board result will be available on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the result copy and the online mark statement using their roll number and date of birth details. There will be no press conference and the result will be released by the Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma, Board Chairman Anand Kishore said.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result: What’s Next?

All candidates who receive the Class 10 th result today will be allowed to apply for rechecking of answer copy.

result today will be allowed to apply for rechecking of answer copy. The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB will release details about the re-evaluation process with the deadline and fee information today after releasing the matric result. Candidates have to submit their requests for revaluation within a given period of time.

Details of revaluation will be notified on the official website of BSEB.

Candidates can collect their Class 10 pass certificate and mark sheet from their respective school or from the Board office. Details will be notified by the Board after the result is out.

Candidates need to keep the original and photocopy of the Class 10 pass certificate safely as it is an official document for date of birth proof.

BSEB will conduct supplementary exam for those candidates who fail the exam. Exam date and application form deadline will be announced by BSEB after declaring the result.

BSEB verifies the toppers before releasing the result. The Bihar Board started physical verification of toppers after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to give answers to basic questions from their syllabus.