BSEB Class 10 matric result today at biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 or matric exam results today at 3:30 pm. The results will be declared online, on official websites-- onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. The official websites of the board might also crash due to heavy traffic. Students can use alternative ways to check their results including on unofficial websites like India results and exam results.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

The BSEB Class 10 final exam was scheduled between February 17 and February 24. However, on February 19, the Social Science paper was leaked in Jamui district and the board had to cancel that paper and conduct a re-exam on March 8.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021 On Unofficial Websites

To check Bihar Board result 2021 on unofficial websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net, candidates can also register using roll number, registration number, name, mobile number, email address, and board name. After registration, results will be delivered to registered email addresses and mobile numbers. Students accessing the BSEB Class 10 results on unofficial websites must cross-check them on the official one when it starts functioning.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2021: List Of Websites

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboard.ac.in

biharboard.online

While announcing the Bihar board Class 10 result date and time, the Chairman of Bihar School Examination Board Anand Kishor has informed that the results will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3:30 pm today.

With the declaration of BSEB Class 10 result today, BSEB will become the first education board in India to declare both Matric and Intermediate results this year. Bihar Board Class 12 result was announced on March 26. The overall pass percentage is 78.04 per cent.