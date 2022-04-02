Bihar Board 10th Result: Application For BSEB Class 10 Scrutiny, Compartment Exam Start Today

BSEB Class 10 result scrutiny application, registration for compartment exams begin today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the application process for Class 10 result scrutiny and compartment exams from today, April 2. The Bihar board scrutiny is for those candidates who are unsatisfied with the recently declared Bihar board 10th result and want to get their copies rechecked to improve their marks, while the BSEB compartment exams are for those 4,326 students placed in the compartment category.

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Don't Miss: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

The BSEB scrutiny application link will remain open till April 8 and the application for Bihar board Class 10 compartment exam will end on April 6. The BSEB compartment exams will be held towards the end of April, a BSEB statement said.

Bihar board Class 10th result this year has seen an overall pass percentage of 79.88 per cent. A student must secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

This year, as many as 4,24, 857 students have obtained first division, while 5,10,411 students have obtained second division, and 3,47,637 students have got third division.

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam Application Steps

Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com Login with the credentials required Fill the Bihar Board Matric Compartment application form Verification of students will be done next Pay the Matric compartment fees Submit

The Bihar board has also issued helpline numbers for the applicants in cases they find difficulty in submitting the Class 10 Matric compartment exam forms in online mode and paying the application fees. These are -- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How To Apply For Scrutiny

Visit the official websites -- biharboardonline.com or scrutiny.biharboardonline.com Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number Login using the system-generated application ID Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking

To apply for the BSEB scrutiny process, the students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper.