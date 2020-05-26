Bihar Board 10th Result Today: Live Update

Bihar Board 10th result will be declared today at 12.30pm.

The Bihar board 10th result will be declared today at 12.30 pm. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the result on its official website. However, the board will not hold any press conference for Class 10th result declaration in view of the lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update





May 26, 11.10 am: The admission process will begin for intermediate or class 11, 12 courses in colleges and schools affiliated to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) soon. The board had introduced online admission process in 2018 and has been facilitating admission to inter and degree colleges through OFSS online portal.

May 26, 11.05 am: In 2019, the Bihar board 10th result was declared on April 6. The pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Sawan Raj Bharati, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui, topped the matric exam in Bihar last year after scoring 97.2% marks.

May 26, 11.00 am: The official website may crash after the result is out. Candidates need not panic in that case. They can retry accessing the result link later.

May 26, 10.55 am: Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 annual exam from schools affiliated to the BSEB Bihar Board.

May 26, 10.50 am: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will host the Class 10th result on its website. Candidates need to login to their website using their roll number.

May 26, 10.45 am: Bihar board 10th result will be released at 12.30 pm today.