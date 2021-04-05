Bihar Board 10th Result: Important Things Students Must Know Before Checking Matric Result
The Class 10 students who appeared for the Bihar board matric exams from February 17 to March 8 will receive their results today at 3:30 pm. They can login to the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) online portal at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will be announced by the state education minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, though due to COVID-19 situation, there will be no formal conference. The minister is also expected to share the names of the Class 10 board exams toppers and the overall pass percentage this year.
As the Class 10 board exams results are going to be out soon, here are few important things that the students must know before checking their results.
The Class 10 Bihar Board results will be announced at the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.
The Class 10 marksheet would mention details such as name, roll code and roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.
The students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.
This year, 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam, out of whom out of which 8,46,663 were boys and 8,37,803 were girls.
Students will get hard copies of their mark sheets along with the pass certificate later from their respective schools.
BSEB had released the answer keys to the objective paper on March 20. Bihar board Class 10 question paper comprises 50 per cent multiple choice questions. The answers to the objective questions are marked on an OMR sheet and are evaluated separately.
The state board is expected to do the scrutiny of Class 10 answer sheets to allow the candidates to apply for revaluation of their papers in case they are dissatisfied by their scores.
Class 10 Social Science paper got leaked on February 19 and was re-conducted on March 8.
Last year Bihar board had awarded grace marks to Class 10 students due to COVID-19 situation as per which candidates who failed in one or two subjects were declared passed. Though, no such announcement has been made for this year’s exams.