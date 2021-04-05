Bihar Board 10th Result: Important Things Students Must Know Before Checking Matric Result

BSEB Class 10 results to be announced soon

The Class 10 students who appeared for the Bihar board matric exams from February 17 to March 8 will receive their results today at 3:30 pm. They can login to the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) online portal at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will be announced by the state education minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, though due to COVID-19 situation, there will be no formal conference. The minister is also expected to share the names of the Class 10 board exams toppers and the overall pass percentage this year.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

Read More|| Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: BSEB Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today At 3:30 PM

As the Class 10 board exams results are going to be out soon, here are few important things that the students must know before checking their results.