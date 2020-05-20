Bihar Board 10th Result: Here’s What You Should Know

BSEB has not announced the Bihar Board 10th result date as of now.

Bihar board 10th result is expected soon. The Board has not announced the result date though reports suggest that the result will be released within this week. The speculation on Bihar board 10th result started after few reports said that the evaluation process has been completed. The class 10th students who appeared for exam under CBSE will get their result in August. After the Bihar board 10th result and CBSE 10th result admission process will begin for intermediate or class 11, 12 courses in colleges and schools affiliated to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Bihar Board 10th Result: Important Points For Candidates

However, since reports say that the evaluation process has been completed, the 10th result can be expected anytime soon.

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year.

The official website may slow down immediately after the result is announced. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while.

The Bihar board 10 th result will be available on its official websites, ' biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in ', and ' bsebbihar.com '.

Candidates need their roll numbers to login to the result website

In 2019, Bihar Board had released the 10th results on April 6.

Sawan Raj Bharti, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, topped matric exams with 97.2% marks.