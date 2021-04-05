Bihar Board 10th Result Declared; 101 Students In Top 10

101 students secured a position in the top ten in BSEB Class 10 exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday declared the results of Class 10 exam with the pass percentage being 78.17 per cent. Pooja Kumar and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have secured 96.80 per cent marks. As per the BSEB release, a total of 101 students secured a position in the top ten in the examination.

Of the total 16.8 lakh students to register for the BSEB Class 10 exam, 16,54,171 students appeared in the examination out of whom, 8,24,893 were girls and 8,29,278 were boys.

Of 16.8 lakh students, a total of 16,54,171 students have been declared successful (78.17 per cent) that included 4,13,087 students who passed the examination in first division while 5,00,615 passed in second and 3,78,980 passed in third division.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results on results.biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in.

The BSEB Matric result was declared in the presence of the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar and the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

The Class 10 examination was conducted between February 17 to February 24 at 1,525 examination centres across the state. However, following the leak of the Social Science paper on February 19, BSEB had cancelled the exam held in the first shift and reconducted it on March 8.

The BSEB on March 26 had declared the results of Intermediate (Class 12) examination in which 78.04 per cent candidates of all the three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science had cleared the examination.