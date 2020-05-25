Bihar Board 10th Result To Be Released Tomorrow, 3 Months After The Exam

Bihar board 10th result will be released at 12.30 pm on the official website of the BSEB.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 10th result tomorrow from its office at Patna. This year the Bihar Board 10th result will be released after 92 days, which is over 3 months, of the completion of the exam though Bihar Board was one of the first state boards to conduct the annual class 10 and class 12 exams this year. Bihar board Class 10 exam had concluded on February 24.

Last year the BSEB had released the Class 10th result on April 6, which was 37 days after the completion of the exam and it was the first state board to release class 10, 12 board exam result which was a big improvement in its swiftness to handle board exam procedure in comparison to the past years. In 2018, the Bihar board Class 10th result was released in June.

This year the 10th result declaration was delayed as the evaluation process was put on hold due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The Bihar Board had announced the class 12 board exam on March 24, within a month of conducting the exam. 80.44% students have passed the Bihar board Class 12 exam this year. A total of 34 students have been placed in the top 5 spots in all the three streams-Arts, Science and Commerce.

After the Bihar board 10th result and CBSE 10th result are declared, admission process will begin for intermediate or class 11, 12 courses in colleges and schools affiliated to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).



