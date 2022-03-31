Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar BSEB 10th results will be released at 3 pm today.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Class 10 or Matric results 2022 on Thursday, March 31. The Bihar Board Matric result 2022 will be declared on the official websites-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

Candidates must note that the Bihar BSEB 10th results will be released at 3 pm today. To access the BSEB Class 10 score cards, Matric students will have to enter their roll code and roll number.

"The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the matric, class 10 exam result at 1 pm on March 31, 2022. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor," BSEB said in a tweet.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How To Download BSEB Matric Score Card

1. Go to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Bihar Board Matric Result' link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022.

5. Take a printout for further reference.

A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in BSEB 10th result. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. In the case of theory papers, even those with 30 per cent marks will pass the paper.

Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.