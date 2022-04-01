Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Scrutiny Process Starts Tomorrow; How To Apply For Re-checking

BSEB Class 10 result scrutiny process starts tomorrow.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Students who are unsatisfied with their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate, class 12 exam result can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation process which will commence from April 2, 2022. The BSEB Class 10 result scrutiny process will continue till April 8. Candidates will be able to apply for the Bihar Board Matric scrutiny 2022 through the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, scrutiny.biharboardonline.com.

To apply for the BSEB scrutiny process, the students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper. The application process for re-checking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Id.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How To Apply For Scrutiny

Visit the official websites -- biharboardonline.com or scrutiny.biharboardonline.com Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number Login using the system-generated application ID Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

In the Bihar Board BSEB matric, 10th result released on Thursday, March 31, the pass percentage touched at 79.88 per cent, slight better than last year which was 78.17 per cent.

A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam successfully this year, with 4.24 lakh (4,24,597) students secured first division, second division- 5.10 lakh (5,10,441), third division- 3.47 lakh (3,47,637). Over 6.78 lakh (6,78,110) boys cleared the matric exam in compare to 6.08 lakh (6,08,861) girls.

The toppers in the matric exam are Ramayani Roy with 487 marks followed by Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur who jointly secured the second position with 486 marks and Pragya Kumari secured rank 3 with 485 marks.

Candidates can check the Bihar Board matric results 2022 on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.