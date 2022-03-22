Image credit: shutterstock.com Check release date and time of BSEB Matric result

Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The students who have appeared for Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation, class 10 exam 2022 can expect their result this month, March-end. A Bihar Board official earlier told Careers360, "BSEB is trying to announce the class 10 result by this month, the result declaration process can be delayed to April as the board has to conduct the cancelled Maths paper." The evaluation process for the rest of the papers has almost been completed, the official added.

The Bihar Board cancelled class 10 Maths paper will now be held on March 24 in the exam centres in Motihari district of Bihar from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. The intermediate result was earlier announced on March 16, and a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam this year.