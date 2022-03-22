BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: The students who have appeared for Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation, class 10 exam 2022 can expect their result this month, March-end. A Bihar Board official earlier told Careers360, "BSEB is trying to announce the class 10 result by this month, the result declaration process can be delayed to April as the board has to conduct the cancelled Maths paper." The evaluation process for the rest of the papers has almost been completed, the official added.
The Bihar Board cancelled class 10 Maths paper will now be held on March 24 in the exam centres in Motihari district of Bihar from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.
Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. The intermediate result was earlier announced on March 16, and a total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam this year.
Live updates
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Official Websites To Check 10th Result
The official website for Bihar Board 10th result is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download Bihar board Class 10th mark sheets, use your roll code and roll number on the login window.
Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: Helpline For Students
The Class 10 students waiting for their board exams results can contact the BSEB helpline in case of any problems. The Bihar board officials can be contacted at 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us.
Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: 50 Per Cent Objective Type Questions
BSEB had introduced a 50 per cent objective component in board exams. Students require to answer the objective questions on separate OMR sheets. The board had previously released an answer key for the objective type questions and allowed students to raise objections.
BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: How To Check Result On Phone
Here are three easy steps to check Bihar board 10th result on a mobile phone:
- Open your browser and type the official website on the search bar
- On the homepage of the website, click on the result link
- Submit your roll code and roll number. Result will be displayed on your screen.
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: How To Apply For Scrutiny
Students who are unsatisfied with their Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate, class 12 exam result can apply for re-checking/ reevaluation process which will commence from March 23. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process till March 30 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Read More
BSEB Class 10 Matric Marksheet Details
The Class 10 BSEB Matric marksheet would mention details such as name, roll code and roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.
BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- onlinebseb.in
- biharboardonline.com
- biharboard.ac.in
- biharboard.online.
However, students accessing the Bihar Matric results on unofficial websites must cross-check the scores on the official one.
Bihar Board Class 10 Minimum Passing Mark
To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in How To Check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022
- Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card
- Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
- Take a print out for further reference.
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 This Month?
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is likely to announce the result of matriculation, class 10 exam 2022 this month. As the class 12 exam result was announced on Wednesday, March 16, the students can expect their matric, 10th exam result soon, by March-end.
Once announced, students can check class 10 result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. Read More