Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board (BSEB) announced the matriculation, class 10 exam result 2022 on Thursday, March 31. A total of 12.86 lakh (12,86,971) students cleared the matriculation exam successfully this year, securing a pass percentage of 79.88 per cent. The pass percentage marginally improved from last year which was 78.17 per cent. Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Ramayani Roy from Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad topped the matric, class 10 exam this year with 487 marks followed by Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur who jointly secured the second position with 486 marks and Pragya Kumari secured rank 3 with 485 marks.

The matric, class 10 exam result will be available shortly on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in, the students can download scorecards from there. A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24.

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

