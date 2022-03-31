Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%

The Bihar Board 10th Results have been announced on the official website-- results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB Matric result with an overall pass percentage of 79.88 and boys outshining girls. This year, the results saw an improvement by a slender margin of 1.71 per cent in comparison with last year. Ramayani Roy, a student of Patel High School in Bihar's Daudnagar, topped the state with 97.40 per cent marks.

As many as 16,11,099 students had appeared in the matric examination conducted by the BSEB, out of which 12,86,971 students have been declared qualified.

This year, as many as 4,24, 857 students have obtained first division, while 5,10,411 students have obtained second division, and 3,47,637 students have got third division.

Last year, the pass percentage in the BSEB 10th exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. However, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to just 44.66 per cent in 2016. The pass percentage in 2017 was 50.12 per cent, 2018- 68.89 per cent, 2019- 80.73 per cent.

The Bihar Board 10th Results have been announced on the official website-- results.biharboardonline.com. To access the BSEB Class 10 score cards, matric students will have to enter their roll code and roll number.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How To Download BSEB Matric Score Card

1. Go to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Bihar Board Matric Result' link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022.

5. Take a printout for further reference.