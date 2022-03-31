  • Home
Live

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result To Be Announced Today; Check Direct Link

BSEB Matric Result 2022, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Class 10 exam result will be announced today at 1 PM. Check matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 9:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result To Be Announced Today; Check Direct Link
Check Bihar Board BSEB matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Matric Result 2022, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the result of matric, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, March 31. The matric, 10th exam result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM by the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor.

Latest: To get Bihar Board Class 10th result alert and direct link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended:  Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

A total of 17 lakh students who appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam can check the result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in. The matriculation, 10th exam 2022 was held from February 17 to 24. Meanwhile, following the declaration of intermediate 12th result, students started enquiring about the matric, 10th result date. Tweets like "bihar board 10th result 2022 kab aayega", "matric result declared kab hoga" are doing rounds on the social media.

Last year, a total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the matric, 10th exam successfully, a slight drop in pass percentage compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020.

Live updates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live: BSEB matric scorecard will be announced today on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check how to download Bihar board class 10 result, mark sheet toppers and more updates here

09:18 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: Credentials Required

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.



09:13 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Students Appeared For BSEB Matric 10th Exam 2022

Around 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, Class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Read Here

09:11 AM IST
March 31, 2022

BSEB Toppers To Get Laptops, Cash Prize

Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader.

09:10 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Tweets On BSEB 10th Result 2022

The Bihar Board, BSEB matric 10th result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, March 31 at 1 PM. Here are some of the tweets doing rounds on social media platform- Twitter. 


09:06 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: Five Years' Pass Percentage

  • 2021- 78.17%
  • 2020- 80.59%
  • 2019- 80.73%
  • 2018- 68.89%
  • 2017- 50.12%
  • 2016- 44.66%.
09:04 AM IST
March 31, 2022

"Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Kab Ayega"

"bihar board 10th result 2022 kab aayega", "matric result declared kab hoga" are some of the tweets doing rounds on the social media platform. The matric, class 10 exam result will be announced today at 1 PM. 

09:00 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Paper Leak, Controversies

Bihar board has conducted the cancelled Maths paper for Class 10 on March 24. The matric Maths paper was re-conducted in the Motihari district due to a paper leak on February 17.

08:57 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary To Announce Matric Result At 1 PM

State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result at 1 pm today in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor. 

08:51 AM IST 

08:51 AM IST
March 31, 2022

BSEB 10th Result Websites

The class 10, matric result once released, will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. 

08:48 AM IST
March 31, 2022

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Last Five Years' Pass Percentage

Last year, the pass percentage in the matriculation exam touched at 78.17 per cent compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020. However, the pass percentage witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to just 44.66 per cent in 2016. The pass percentage in 2017 was 50.12 per cent, 2018- 68.89 per cent, 2019- 80.73 per cent. Read Here

08:44 AM IST
March 31, 2022

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Keep These Credentials Ready

Bihar Board will announce the matric result on March 31. 

Following details are required to check Bihar board result online:  

  • Roll code
  • Roll number.

These details are available on the Bihar board matric admit card.

08:41 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • Go to Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on the result link on the homepage
  • Now, click on the respective stream's result link
  • Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and roll code
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button and view your Bihar matric result.
08:36 AM IST
March 31, 2022

Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB Matric Passing Criteria

To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

08:28 AM IST
March 31, 2022

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022 Today

The Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be declared on Thursday, March 31. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Class 10 or Matric results at 1 pm today. Once released, the Bihar Board Matric result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. 

Education
Bihar Board 10th results BSEB matric result
