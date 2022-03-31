Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Bihar Board BSEB matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in

BSEB Matric Result 2022, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the result of matric, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, March 31. The matric, 10th exam result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM by the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor.

A total of 17 lakh students who appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam can check the result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in. The matriculation, 10th exam 2022 was held from February 17 to 24. Meanwhile, following the declaration of intermediate 12th result, students started enquiring about the matric, 10th result date. Tweets like "bihar board 10th result 2022 kab aayega", "matric result declared kab hoga" are doing rounds on the social media.

Last year, a total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the matric, 10th exam successfully, a slight drop in pass percentage compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020.