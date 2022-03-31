Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result To Be Announced Today; Check Direct Link
BSEB Matric Result 2022, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Class 10 exam result will be announced today at 1 PM. Check matric result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in
BSEB Matric Result 2022, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the result of matric, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, March 31. The matric, 10th exam result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM by the Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor.
A total of 17 lakh students who appeared for the matriculation, class 10 exam can check the result on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlineonlinebseb.in. The matriculation, 10th exam 2022 was held from February 17 to 24. Meanwhile, following the declaration of intermediate 12th result, students started enquiring about the matric, 10th result date. Tweets like "bihar board 10th result 2022 kab aayega", "matric result declared kab hoga" are doing rounds on the social media.
Last year, a total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the matric, 10th exam successfully, a slight drop in pass percentage compared to 80.59 per cent in 2020.
Live updates
Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022: Credentials Required
To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.
Students Appeared For BSEB Matric 10th Exam 2022
Around 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation, Class 10 exam this year which was conducted from February 17 to 24. Read Here
BSEB Toppers To Get Laptops, Cash Prize
Bihar Board Class 10 toppers will get cash prizes, laptops and kindle e-book readers. The BSEB inter first rank holders will be presented with Rs 1 Lakh, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader. The Bihar board second rank holders will be awarded with Rs 75,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader, while the third rank holders of BSEB Class 12 inter result will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and Kindle e-book reader.
Tweets On BSEB 10th Result 2022
The Bihar Board, BSEB matric 10th result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, March 31 at 1 PM. Here are some of the tweets doing rounds on social media platform- Twitter.
Candidates would be able to check their Bihar Board 10th Result online from 1 pm onwards on https://t.co/3Oj5r6A1GB by using their roll numbers.#BSEB #BiharBoard #BiharBoardResult #BSEB10thResult #BiharNews #BiharBoard10thResult2022 #mrgaurichak pic.twitter.com/HnBwyidfsb— Nitish Kumar (@mrgaurichak) March 31, 2022
Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022: Five Years' Pass Percentage
- 2021- 78.17%
- 2020- 80.59%
- 2019- 80.73%
- 2018- 68.89%
- 2017- 50.12%
- 2016- 44.66%.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Paper Leak, Controversies
Bihar board has conducted the cancelled Maths paper for Class 10 on March 24. The matric Maths paper was re-conducted in the Motihari district due to a paper leak on February 17.
Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary To Announce Matric Result At 1 PM
State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the matric result at 1 pm today in presence of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary and board chairman Anand kishor.
BSEB 10th Result Websites
The class 10, matric result once released, will be available on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.
BSEB 10th Result 2022: Keep These Credentials Ready
Bihar Board will announce the matric result on March 31.
Following details are required to check Bihar board result online:
- Roll code
- Roll number.
These details are available on the Bihar board matric admit card.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Go to Bihar Board official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the result link on the homepage
- Now, click on the respective stream's result link
- Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and roll code
- Click on the ‘submit’ button and view your Bihar matric result.
Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB Matric Passing Criteria
To pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.
