Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Today, Know About BSEB's Scrutiny Process, Compartment Exam

Bihar board 10th result 2021: Students who qualify in the Bihar Board 10th final exam will become eligible to take admission to higher classes. Students who fail will be given another chance to clear it through the compartment exam.

Updated: Apr 5, 2021 10:25 am IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Today, Know About BSEB’s Scrutiny Process, Compartment Exam
Bihar board Matric result 2021 will be announced at 3:30 pm (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSEB 10th result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric or Class 10 final exam result will be announced today. While students who qualify in the Bihar Board 10th final exam will become eligible to take admission to higher classes, students who fail will be given another chance to clear it through the compartment exam. The details of the compartment exam will be announced later, after the declaration of BSEB 10th result 2021. Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the opportunity to get their answer scripts re-checked. The scrutiny process of answer sheets will begin soon after the announcement of Bihar board 10th result 2021. LIVE UPDATES

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

Students who could not qualify in Class 10 final exams will be given another chance to pass in the compartment exams. The exam forms are likely to be available on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will have to apply for the exam through their school principals.

BSEB recently announced Class 12 final exam results. The board, apart from the students who failed in the exam, has also allowed students with errors in their exam forms to appear in a special exam.

The special exam is for students who applied for the Class 12 final exam but their exam fee was not submitted by schools and for students who could not appear in the Class 12 final exams due to errors in their exam forms.

BSEB is likely to allow Class 10 students in the special exam as well.

For scrutiny of answer sheets, students will have to apply online. They will also have to pay a fee for each paper they want to be re-evaluated.

