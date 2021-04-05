Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Official Websites Down; Here Are Other Ways To Check

BSEB Class 10 results announced

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 result but students cannot access their individual scores online. The BSEB’s two official result websites, onlinebseb.in and results.biharboardonline.com, are both down. However, the website has not been working properly and the students are complaining about the same as they are unable to check their results and download the Class 10 scorecard.

Students can see how they have scored on private partner websites, provided they cross-check their scores on the official ones once they are functioning again.

These private websites include www.indiaresults.com where the results are now available.

The Bihar board matric results were announced by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary within a month of state board conducting the exams between February 17 and March 8.

This year, 12,93,054 students have passed the board exams out of which 4,13,087 students have secured the first division, 5,00,615 students have secured the second division and 3,78,980 have secured the third division.

The overall pass percentage is 78.17. The board had been stringent about maintaining transparency in the evaluation process considering previous instances of exam-related malpractices. More than 600 students who had secured more than 90 percent this year were called for verification of their marks.

Evaluation process began on May 12 with which Bihar has become the first state to hold Class 10 board exams results and announce its results. Around 1 Crore answer sheets and OMR sheets were evaluated.