Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the BSEB 10th result 2021 soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the BSEB Class 10 result soon. Students can check Bihar Board 10th result 2021 on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, by using their roll code and security pin. With the release of Class 12 results, speculations are rife that the Bihar Board 10th result will be declared soon. However, the Board is yet to announce the BSEB Matric result date.

To clear the doubts, students can check FAQs related to Bihar Board Class 10 result below:

Question 1: When will the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2021 be released?

Answer: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the BSEB 10th result 2021 soon. However, the exact date is yet to be announced. BSEB will declare Class 10 results as soon as the physical verification of all the toppers is done by the Bihar Board. The verification process of toppers started after an incident in 2017 when some of the toppers failed to answer basic questions from their syllabus.

In 2020, the Bihar Board Class 10 result was announced on May 26, whereas, in 2019, it was declared on April 6.

Question 2: How to check BSEB Matric result 2021?

Answer: Bihar Board will release the result on the official website. To check the BSEB class 10th result, students can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar Board 10th result 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the roll code and roll number to login

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will appear on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference

Question: Where can I check the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021?

Answer: The BSEB Class 10 result will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the result may be hosted on several private websites including biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in. In case the official site is down, candidates can check their scores on private sites and cross-check them on the official one when it is functioning.

Question: What after the declaration of Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021?

Answer: Students who pass the Bihar Board matric exam will be eligible for admission in Class 11. After Class 10, candidates have an option to choose one of the three streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts for further studies.

Question: What in Bihar Board Class 10th passing marks?

Answer: Students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the Matric exam.

Question: What if a student fails in the BSEB Class 10th exam?

Answer: Student not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation of the answer booklets. They can also apply for a Bihar Board compartmental exam.

Question: How many students appeared for Bihar Board class 10th examination this year?

Answer: Over 16.8 lakh students had registered for the Bihar board Class 10 exam this year. It includes 8,46,663 boys and 8,37,803 girls.

Question: What is mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 result 2021?

Answer: Bihar Board Class 10 result includes details such as- roll number, registration number, name, subjects, total marks, passing marks, theory papers marks, practical marks, status, division and aggregate marks.

Question: How is the pass percentage of Class 10 students in 2020 and 2019?

Answer: In 2020, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students was 80.59 per cent. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for BSEB 10th results was 80.73%.