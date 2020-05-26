Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: What Students Opt For After Matric Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 are to be released today

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 will be announced today by 12.30 pm as per the Bihar School Examination Board’s (BSEB) announcement on Monday.

The performance of students in the BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams give a glimpse of what BSEB students opt for once they complete their Bihar Class 10 exam.

BSEB had declared Class 12 intermediate results before the lockdown was announced. After Class 10, students have the option of picking one of three streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.

In 2020, over 12 lakh students had appeared for BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams. In this, a majority of the students, 53.15 %, had opted for Arts stream while 41.95% of students opted for Science. The number of students who had opted for the Commerce stream was only 5.90%.

Among boys, out of over 6.5 lakh candidates, 54.25% opted for Science stream while only 38.57% opted for Arts stream. Only 7.17% of male students opted for Commerce stream.

Nearly 5.5 lakh girls students attempted teh BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams, out of this an overwhelming majority, 68.40 %, opted for Arts stream. The Science stream came a distant second in popularity among girl students with 27.24% opting for it. Only 4.36% of girl students opted for Commerce stream.