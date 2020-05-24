Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Update On BSEB Matric Results' Date, Time

Bihar Board 10th result to be announced on the official portal @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) has not decided on a date and time to release the Bihar Board 10th result yet, according to sources. Speculations are on rife that the BSEB 10th result will be released anytime soon, with some reports suggesting that the results will be released on Monday. However, the Board is yet to finalise a date albeit the rumours flying around. The BSEB Matric result is expected to be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

According to reports, more than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB 10th exam held across 1368 exam centres across Bihar.

The Bihar Board Matric exams were held in February.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.

This year, the Bihar Board results have been delayed due to the lockdown announced in the country to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The Bihar Board had released the BSEB results for Intermediate exams before the announcement of lockdown.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: Where To Check?

Bihar Board matric result will be available on the Board's official website, 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'bsebbihar.com'.

The BSEB 10th result will also be available on some private result hosting websites like Indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: How To Check?

Matric students in Bihar can check their results while following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your roll code, roll number and any other required information.

Step four: Submit and view your result.