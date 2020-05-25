  • Home
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Tomorrow: How To Check BSEB 10th Result Online

Bihar Board Matric result will be available on onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 25, 2020 4:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, announced that Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be announced on May 26, at 12:30 pm.

BSEB has also informed that no press conference will be held to declare Bihar Board Matric Result this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Where You Can Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

Bihar Board online result will be made available on onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. To check BSEB 10th result, students can follow these steps

How You Can Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

  • Go to any of the official websites mentioned above

  • Click on the result link

  • Enter your login credentials-- roll code, roll number, and any other required information.

  • Click on the submit button

  • Bihar Board 10th result will appear on the screen.

In the past years, the official websites crashed on the result day. In such cases, students can check their results on unofficial websites like Indiaresults.com, examresults.net and others.

Bihard Board Exam Bihar Board 10th results Bihar Board resutls Bihar Board Exam 2020
