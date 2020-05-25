Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Tomorrow: How To Check BSEB 10th Result Online
Bihar Board Matric result will be available on onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.
Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, announced that Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be announced on May 26, at 12:30 pm.
BSEB has also informed that no press conference will be held to declare Bihar Board Matric Result this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.
Where You Can Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2020
Bihar Board online result will be made available on onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. To check BSEB 10th result, students can follow these steps
How You Can Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2020
Go to any of the official websites mentioned above
Click on the result link
Enter your login credentials-- roll code, roll number, and any other required information.
Click on the submit button
Bihar Board 10th result will appear on the screen.
In the past years, the official websites crashed on the result day. In such cases, students can check their results on unofficial websites like Indiaresults.com, examresults.net and others.