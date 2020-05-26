Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: ‘Technically Best Result, Only 4 Pending’, Says BSEB

Image credit: Shutterstock The BSEB 10th Result 2020 has been declared

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 was released by the BSEB, or the Bihar School Examination Board, a little before 12.30 pm today. The BSEB said that this year’s results are “technically best” as the results of only four candidates are pending compared to the thousands before 2018. Last year, the number of pending results was under 200 which itself was a record.

Students can check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 on onlinebseb.in, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in. BSEB had already declared the BSEB intermediate Class 12 exams before the nationwide lockdown on March 25 delayed the evaluation process for BSEB 10th results

BSEB, in an official press release, said: “This year, in the Bihar Board 10th result 2020, out of 14,94,071 candidates, the results of just four candidates are pending. From the technical perspective, this year's matric exams' results are the "technically best result”.

Few Pending BSEB 10th Results

“This year, in the matric results, the number of pending results is just four for the first time in BSEB's history. It is worth mentioning that before 2018, in matric and inter exams, the number of pending or incomplete results would be in the thousands. They would be cleared by alternative methods after the declaration of results. Last year, the number of pending results was less than 200, which was the record till now.” the BSEB said.

The Class 10 exams were held between February 17 and 24, 2020. The BSEB Class 10 exams went smoothly, "free of malpractice, clean, with full strictness and in a peaceful environment", says the statement. The BSEB 10th results were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus infections.